Benin Management CORP Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 77.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.68. 117,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,208. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

