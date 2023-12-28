Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.08. 327,859 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

