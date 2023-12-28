iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Lifted by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,716. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

