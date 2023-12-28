WestEnd Advisors LLC Takes $191,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.51. 93,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,201. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $208.04 and a 12-month high of $263.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.18 and its 200 day moving average is $244.09. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

