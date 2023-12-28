Gateway Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $330.76 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 660.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $51.43 million and approximately $330.76 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 2,607% higher against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00004478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.00037507 USD and is up 3,233.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $332.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.