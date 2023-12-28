Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 28.4% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and approximately $347.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.66 or 0.00018060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 396,209,035.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.00693588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00176680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009284 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.44842836 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 900 active market(s) with $218,605,824.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

