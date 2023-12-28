Grin (GRIN) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00176680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.18 or 0.00638995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00411866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00204486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

