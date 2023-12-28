Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.59 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 181,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.36. 133,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

