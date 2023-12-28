Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shares of CP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. 377,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

