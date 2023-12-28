Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,055,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,938. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.