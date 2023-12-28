Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $15.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,291.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,018.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

