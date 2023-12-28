1,954 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,477. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

