Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.60. 302,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,713. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.19.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
