Ballast Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 505,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

