Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,837. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.