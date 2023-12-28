WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.55

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 21139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 693.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

