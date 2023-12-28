Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.27

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.27 and last traded at $70.26, with a volume of 27098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

