iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.57

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.57 and last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 7118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWL. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

