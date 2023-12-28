iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.63

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.63 and last traded at $133.46, with a volume of 8725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.36.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average of $124.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

