iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.86

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 8900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

