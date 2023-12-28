BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.53

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 7239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

