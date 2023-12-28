Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.74

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 54041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

