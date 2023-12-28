First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.00

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 164560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,124,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,407,000 after buying an additional 91,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

