Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Increases By 516.7%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
Shares of ALVOF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 5,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.44. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.07.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 38.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.