Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Increases By 516.7%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALVOF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 5,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.44. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 38.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

