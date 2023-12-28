Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Airports of Thailand Public stock remained flat at $16.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0819 dividend. This is a boost from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

