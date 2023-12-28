Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Grows By 516.7%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,522. Athena Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

