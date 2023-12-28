Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Grows By 516.7%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,522. Athena Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Athena Gold
