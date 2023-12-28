Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Expands By 620.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Absa Group Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.41.
About Absa Group
