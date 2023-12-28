Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Up 1,533.3% in December

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Andritz Price Performance
Shares of ADRZF remained flat at $45.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Andritz has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.
About Andritz
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andritz
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.