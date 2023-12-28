Mavrik Corp. Buys 100,000 Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) insider Mavrik Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00.

Stingray Group stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.95. 13,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.14. The company has a market cap of C$301.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAY.A. Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

