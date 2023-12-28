ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

ADMT stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,215. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.