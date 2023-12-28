ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
ADMT stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,215. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
