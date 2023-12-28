Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Accor Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Accor stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Accor has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $7.78.
About Accor
