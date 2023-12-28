CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the November 30th total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACNDF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857. CapitaLand India Trust has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82.

About CapitaLand India Trust

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

