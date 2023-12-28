Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.90. 255,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.79. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

