Ballast Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 442,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

