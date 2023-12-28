Heritage Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $438.31. 1,167,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.33. The company has a market cap of $350.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $347.19 and a 12 month high of $438.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

