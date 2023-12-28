Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 130 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 447,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

