56,942 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.8% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

