Core Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Core Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.5% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 644,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,165,034. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

