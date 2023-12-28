BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Increased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.6% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $813.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $711.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

