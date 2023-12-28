SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,438 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF makes up 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.34% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BOTZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 129,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,705. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.