SOL Capital Management CO Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $165.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,114. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.