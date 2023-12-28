Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

