Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 8,484 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 110,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

