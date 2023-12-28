SWAN Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Insider Activity at MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $528,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MannKind

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 198,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,868. The company has a market capitalization of $997.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.