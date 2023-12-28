Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 3.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.80. 98,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,598. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $240.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

