North Growth Management Ltd. Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for about 1.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

