Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

GM opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

