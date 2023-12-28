United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.88 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

