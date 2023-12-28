Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,396. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $202.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,781 shares of company stock valued at $55,985,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

