Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $314.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,792. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.32.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

